Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force Against Irregular Mining

The Taraba State Government has inaugurated a 17-man task force to implement the ban on irregular mining and unauthorised felling and processing of certain trees such as the African Rosewood, also known as Madrid.

The Secretary to the State Government, Gebon Kataps, who represented Governor Agbu Kefas at the inauguration of the task force on Saturday, said the decision to enforce the ban was predicated on security reports received by the state government.

He charged members of the unit to include the ban on rosewood harvesting in their scheme of activities.

According to him, the activities of illegal miners have posed a significant threat to the ecosystem.