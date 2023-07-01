PHOTOS: Tinubu Visits Oba Of Lagos, Pays Homage At Palace

Tinubu's visit to the Oba of Lagos is not unexpected, given both men's long-standing close relationship.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated July 1, 2023
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pays homage to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, at his palace on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Photo: State House

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday paid homage to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, at his palace.

This followed a state visit by Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

The Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, told State House Correspondents that though Embaló was on a private visit, he had come to pay his solidarity to the Nigerian president.

Tinubu’s visit to the Oba of Lagos may not be unexpected, given both men’s long-standing close relationship.

See photos from the visit below:

 

 

 

