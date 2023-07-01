PHOTOS: Tinubu Visits Oba Of Lagos, Pays Homage At Palace

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday paid homage to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, at his palace.

This followed a state visit by Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

READ ALSO: Guinea-Bissau President Visited To Pay Solidarity, Lauded Tinubu On Policies – Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, told State House Correspondents that though Embaló was on a private visit, he had come to pay his solidarity to the Nigerian president.

Tinubu’s visit to the Oba of Lagos may not be unexpected, given both men’s long-standing close relationship.

See photos from the visit below: