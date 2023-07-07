Pastor Defiles, Impregnates Minor In Rivers

A pastor has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command on the suspicion of defiling and impregnating a minor in the state.

The incident which took place in Ndele community of Emohua Local Government Area of the oil rich state involves a 45 year old pastor of a new generation church caled Gracious Covenant Church. The pastor simply identified as Piler Erekwa was the subject of a complaint by one Amesi ThankGod who is an in-law to the teenager.

According to Mr. ThankGod, both the teenager and her mother were members of of the pastor’s church, and the young girl is known to regularly frequent the church especially when her mother leaves home to the farm.

“If her mother goes to the farm, the girl normally goes to the church to relax and returns in the evening.

“Then in the last few days, the girl started vomiting. My wife who is her elder sister took her for a medical examination. The result shows she is pregnant”.

Mr. ThankGod also claimed that Pastor Erekwa has threatened the young girl’s life for exposing him.

Speaking further, he said his wife took her to confront the pastor who reluctantly affirmed being the one responsible for her pregnancy, but pleaded with the girl to get rid of the pregnancy.

“He said they should give her some drugs to flush the pregnancy so that the girl will be free, but if we allow that, she may die and we have ourselves to blame”. He said.

The matter was reported to the Emohua Vigilante Society (EMOVIS) who picked up pastor Pillar and handed him over to the Rumuji Police Division.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident saying “Yes we are aware of the incident. The suspect is in our custody and investigations are still ongoing” she said.