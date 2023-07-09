Missing Ex-ASUU President Found In Turkey

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dipo Fasina, who went missing days ago at the Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home, has been found in Turkey.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in a statement on Sunday, said the don was located through efforts by the Commission in collaboration with the Nigeria High Commission in Turkey.

Fasina, 76, was traveling to Algeria when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey who immediately sent officials to the Airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport,” NIDCOM tweeted.