ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike Over Delayed 2025 Agreement Implementation

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU), University of Jos branch, has warned of a looming industrial crisis in Nigeria’s public universities over what it described as the Federal Government’s slow and inconsistent implementation of the 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement.

Speaking during a press conference at the union’s secretariat in the University of Jos on Monday, the branch leadership said frustration was growing among academics, warning that the fragile peace within the university system could soon collapse if urgent steps were not taken.

The union said its National Executive Council (NEC), which met at Modibbo Adama University on May 9 and 10, 2026, reviewed the implementation of the December 23, 2025 agreement reached with the Federal Government and expressed dissatisfaction with the level of compliance.

According to ASUU, the failure of government to fully implement the agreement could trigger another round of industrial action across public universities.

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The union accused the Federal Government of failing to inaugurate the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC), which it said was designed to oversee execution of the agreement and prevent administrative bottlenecks.

ASUU said the absence of the committee had resulted in what it described as “selective and distorted implementation” of major salary-related components, including the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance (CATA), Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Professorial Allowance, and responsibility allowances.

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The union, however, commended Sa’adu Zungur University and Ekiti State University for partially implementing aspects of the agreement, while urging other institutions and authorities to act quickly to avoid a breakdown of industrial harmony nationwide.

ASUU also criticised the Federal Government’s establishment of the National Research and Innovation Development Fund (NRIDF), announced by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, without consultation with the union.

The union questioned the proposed dollar-denominated funding structure of the initiative, warning that it could expose Nigeria’s education sector to external influence and what it termed “neo-liberal control mechanisms.”

It insisted that research funding provisions already captured in the 2025 agreement should be fully respected.

The union further listed unresolved welfare issues affecting lecturers, including arrears of the 25/35 per cent wage award, promotion arrears, withheld salaries from the 2022 strike action, salary shortfalls linked to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and unremitted third-party deductions.

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ASUU maintained that the withholding of salaries under the “no work, no pay” policy was unjustifiable, arguing that academic work continued during the strike period through research and community engagements.

The union also raised concerns over the welfare of retired academics, especially in state universities, citing prolonged pension arrears and delays in pension harmonisation by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

It appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and address the plight of affected retirees.

ASUU also faulted recent education policy decisions by the Federal Government, including the reversal of the mother-tongue instruction policy in early childhood education and the proposed Transnational Education arrangement involving Coventry University, which it described as a “neo-colonial academic model.”

The union further opposed moves to scrap certain university courses, insisting that all academic disciplines contribute to national development.

It also criticised the proposed introduction of academic titles such as “Professor of Practice” and “Diaspora Professor,” warning that such measures undermine university autonomy.

Beyond the education sector, ASUU expressed concern over worsening economic hardship, insecurity, and rising political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The union warned that growing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity were worsening living conditions across the country and increasing public frustration.

It cautioned that continued failure to implement the agreement and settle outstanding entitlements could provoke fresh industrial action.

“Government insensitivity to these issues is brewing pent-up anger that may erupt if not properly managed,” the union warned.

The press conference ended with a call on governments and relevant stakeholders to urgently ensure full implementation of the 2025 agreement to safeguard stability in the public university system.