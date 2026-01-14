FG Signs, Unveils New Agreement With ASUU

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have signed a new agreement aimed at improving the quality of the university education system and ensuring stability.

The new agreement replaces the 2009 pact that triggered several industrial actions over unresolved issues.

The signing and unveiling of the agreement took place on Wednesday at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad.

‘We’re optimistic’

Speaking at the unveiling of the agreement, ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said that despite the union’s history with the Federal Government, it remains optimistic that things will be different this time.

He expressed hope that the union would not need to issue a strike threat before the Federal Government implements the agreement reached by both parties.

“We are optimistic that the government will implement this agreement in totality, but pessimism still exists because of our history,” Prof Piwuna said.

“It is our belief that Dr. Tunji Alausa will be different, and that our union will not need to issue a strike threat before any part of this agreement is implemented. As you always say, you are open and accessible; ASUU is also open and accessible.”

‘Turning Point’

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, described the new agreement with ASUU as a decisive turning point in the history of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

He credited the agreement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s deliberate commitment to quality education and an uninterrupted academic calendar for students in tertiary institutions across the country.

“This occasion represents far more than the presentation of a document; it symbolises renewed trust, restored confidence, and a decisive turning point in the history of Nigeria’s tertiary education system,” Alausa said.

“Today’s agreement is a clear and unprecedented demonstration of the commitment of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to quality education and an uninterrupted academic calendar for all Nigerian students in our tertiary institutions.”

Sincere implementation

In his speech at the agreement-signing ceremony, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, emphasized the spirit of partnership between both parties in the area of implementation.

He noted that the timely execution of the agreement’s terms would foster lasting industrial peace and restore confidence among students, parents, and the wider Nigerian public.

“I salute the Union for its maturity, perseverance, and patriotism while firmly presenting their concerns on pay and other critical issues. ASUU has demonstrated a willingness to engage constructively in the interest of students, parents, and the nation at large. This spirit of responsible unionism is vital for sustainable industrial relations.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, let us celebrate the unveiling of this agreement today. I strongly urge both parties to approach its implementation with sincerity, transparency, and a genuine spirit of partnership.

“Faithful and timely execution will not only build trust between the government and university staff but will also foster lasting industrial peace and restore confidence among students, parents, and the wider Nigerian public.

“Agreements gain true meaning not at the point of signing but through consistent and honest implementation,” Dingyadi said.

‘Significant Milestone’

For the Chairman, Senate Committee On Tertiary Institutions And TETFund, Senator Muntari Dandutse, the new agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU represents a significant milestone for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

According to him, the event is not just about signing a document but about securing a promising future for Nigeria’s academic and national destiny.

He said, “This event marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards creating a strategic trajectory for the sustainable development of our tertiary institutions. Today, we are not just signing a document; we are securing a promising future for Nigeria—a commitment to our children, our academia, and our national destiny.

“Today’s agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities is more than a formality; it is a historic step for the nation’s future.

“It marks a major milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and robust tertiary education system, born from intense dialogue, shared frustrations, and a collective refusal to let our universities remain captive to recurrent crises.”