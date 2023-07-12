Ogun Govt Confirms Website Hack, Says No Data Stolen

The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday, confirmed that its website was hacked.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the government is “working to restore the website,” adding that “all critical data and applications are secured”.

“The State ICT team is working round the clock to access and restore all the critical services,” he said in a statement, adding that improving on the cyber security architecture is sacrosanct.

Hackers had on Wednesday attacked the state government website: www.ogunstate.gov.ng.

The website was attacked by a group known as Aleister Crowley. The hackers who took over the site wrote: ‘ANONGHOST. Hacked by Aleister Crowley’.