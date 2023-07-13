Lagos Badminton Classics To Return Three Years After Covid-19

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has confirmed that the Lagos International Badminton Classics would return next month.

The Classics which is an annual event, is making a return to the continental schedule after a three-year pause owing to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest badminton classics competition in Africa would hold from August 30th to September 2nd at the Mobalade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere.

The Federation launched a platform that will see Nigeria sports-friendly organisations latch on to the great benefits that the international event presents.

On Wednesday, the BFN hosted the organisations to a lunch tagged “Shuttle Symphony”. It is a gathering of chief executive officers of various organisations in Nigeria.

The Lagos International Badminton Classics traditionally welcomes high-ranking players from all over the world, not just from Africa, making it the biggest in the African circuit.

It is also the badminton competition with the highest cash prize on the continent. In the fifth edition, the cash prize was $20,000 and the sixth edition even promises more in value.

The Lagos International Badminton Classics has also merged elements of entertainment tending towards being tagged ‘Sportainment’, opening various windows for different organisations to exploit.

In 2017, a new vista was opened and even spectators and others were beneficiaries. A raffle draw took place for all the attendees, in the end, two return tickets to London and Accra, Ghana offered were won.

According to the President of BFN, who is also a council member of the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Francis Orbih, the essence of the “Shuttle Symphony”, is to throw more light on the next edition of the Lagos International Classics.

The member of the council of the continental ruling body insisted that the Lagos International Classics remains the first international challenge and the biggest in Africa.