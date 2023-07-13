Tribunal Dismisses APM’s Petition Against Makinde

The Election Petition Tribunal for the 2023 Governorship Election in Oyo State has dismissed a petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) challenging the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde in the March 18 poll for being frivolous and lacking merit.

In her ruling, Hon Justice Ejiro Emudainohwo who led the three-man election petition tribunal panel awarded a cost of one million naira each against the petitioner in favour of the 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively with the 2nd respondent being Makinde and the 3rd being the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking after the ruling, counsel for the petitioner, Henry Bello, agreed with the ruling of the tribunal as justifiable, explaining that since the structure of the party in Oyo State had displayed apathy in the petition, it was only proper to dismiss the petition in the interest of peace and orderliness.

In his reaction, lead counsel for the governor, Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN), berated the petitioner for approaching the tribunal with weak and baseless petition, thereby wasting the time of the tribunal.

Kalejaiye that the Electoral Act 2022 should be amended such that petitioners with reasonable votes cast could approach the tribunal to prevent unnecessary waste of judicial time and taxpayers’ money.

With this ruling, the Oyo State Election Petition Tribunal has concluded its sitting for the March 18, 2023 Governorship Election in the state.