Senate Quashes Bill Seeking To Allow Parties Replace NASS Members 

The Senate has quashed a Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 seeking to allow political parties nominate and replace validly elected candidates in the event of resignation, death or vacancy (of seats) of serving members in National Assembly (NASS) and State Assemblies and for connected matters.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Karimi Sunday representing Kogi West Senatorial District, explained that the bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to allow the political party that won an election nominate and replace candidates into National Assembly and State Houses of Assemblies whenever vacancy occurs due to death or resignation of the candidate during the pendency of his tenure in office.

He said the bill will primarily avoid waste of public resources on conducting a fresh election in the federal and state constituencies.

The lawmaker, however, failed to convince a significant number of his colleagues in his argument of the validity of this move.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thereafter gave him an opportunity to withdraw the bill or amend it, which he declined.

The bill was subsequently quashed in a voice vote.