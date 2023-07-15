NDLEA Probes Delta Shooting As Stray Bullet Kills One

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at the Okpanam area of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A young person was said to have been unfortunately hit by a stray bullet as a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency, in a statement on Saturday, said its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has set up a panel of officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident.

According to the NDLEA, the probe followed an initial incident report, which reveals the following:

“A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped. While the injured Officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s).”