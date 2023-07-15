Subsidy Removal: Imo Govt Increases Minimum Wage To N40,000

As part of measures put in place to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the Imo State Government has increased minimum wage of workers in the state to N40,000.

Addressing a strategic stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Saturday, Governor Hope Uzodimma also disclosed that his government will make available N5bn soft loan for farmers to enhance their productivity.

The governor further reeled out some other measures that will ameliorate the sufferings of Imo people in all sectors.

The governor said, “I have watched with keen interest how our people have been faring since the removal of the subsidy on fuel was announced. I can tell you that I am deeply worried by my observations. It is clear to me that our people are suffering particularly the low-income earners.

“I feel the pains and this is why I have come up with some initiatives that I am unfolding to cushion the effect.

“There shall be an immediate upward review of salaries and wages of workers in the state. The minimum wage is hereby raised to N40,000 with discretionary, consequential adjustment of other levels.”

President Bola Tinubu had on May 29, 2023 during his inauguration removed subsidy payment on petrol, with the pump price per litre of the vital commodity jumping from N184 to over N500.