Paris Club Refund: Court Threatens Emefiele With Arrest Warrant

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his failure to appear in court to explain the circumstances surrounding the $53 million judgement debt arising from the Pars Club refund.

Justice Ekwo, who ordered Emefiele to appear on the next adjourned date, said he was minded to exercise restraint in the proceeding to give the ex-CBN boss an opportunity to explain himself.

The development occurred following an intervention by the counsel to Emefiele, Audu Anuga, who prayed for the court to give his client another opportunity, due to the fact that they had been unable to reach him since the last order, directing him to appear in court.

Anuga told the court that Emefiele, who was suspended as CBN governor, had been in detention. He added that all efforts to reach him to communicate the directive of the court to him were unsuccessful.

Justice Ekwo, on October 20, 2022, ordered the CBN governor to appear in court on January 18 over his alleged refusal to obey the order of the court for the payment of the judgement debt in favour of a legal practitioner, Mr Joe Agi.

Agi had taken Linas International Ltd, Minister of Finance, CBN and Emefiele to court as 1st to 4th judgement debtors, respectively, following an application for garnishee made by him as judgement creditor in the case.