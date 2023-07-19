US Announces New $1.3b Military Aid Package For Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday announced a new $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine featuring air defence systems, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment.

The package is part of US efforts to meet “Ukraine’s pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces,” the Defense Department said in a statement.

The assistance will not immediately arrive on the battlefield, as it falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance initiative, under which Washington procures equipment from the defence industry or partners, rather than drawing it from US stocks.

The package includes four NASAMs air defence systems and related munitions, TOW anti-tank missiles, 152 mm artillery shells, drones as well as counter-drone systems, and various vehicles.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.