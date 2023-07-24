Al Hilal Make €300m Record Bid For Kylian Mbappe – Reports

Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal SFC, have reportedly made a world-record bid of 300 million euros for PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been at loggerheads with the executive of the French club after the 24-year-old informed them he wouldn’t extend his contract which expires in 2024.

The 11-time Ligue 1 champions have also left Mbappe out of their travelling squad for a four-match pre-season tour in the Far East and put him up for sale, with speculations indicating the Frenchman intends to see out his contract and then join Real Madrid next summer on a free transfer.

But the Saudi club are hoping Mbappe can join the likes of Reuben Neves who left Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and Senegalese defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly who joined from Chelsea after spending a season there.

Besides Al-Hilal’s interest, several top premier league clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are also keen on having the World Cup winner’s signature.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. ⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E Advertisement — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

However, there has been no confirmation on the part of Mbappe.

In May 2022, the French club offered Mbappe a three-year deal worth £507 million to stay at the side amid initial interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe was set to take home a huge paycheck of £1.6m per week, or around £80m a year, however, the star’s weekly salary is said to be around £893,000 a week.

The star’s bonuses are also reported to be in the region of £100m.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, including a domestic quadruple in the 2019–20 season, as well as leading the club to its first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

He is the club’s all-time top goalscorer and third all-time in assists.