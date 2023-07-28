Niger Coup Constitutes Attack On Country’s Stability, Democracy – EU

The European Union (EU) has condemned the coup in Niger Republic “in the strongest terms”, saying the events of recent days constitute a serious attack on stability and democracy in the West African nation.

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was forced out of office after access to the residence and offices was blocked off Wednesday by members of the elite Presidential Guard.

The coup leaders in Niger revealed on Thursday they had won broad army support and called for calm, while former colonial power France said it did not consider the apparent putsch “final”.

However, the EU in a statement by the High Representative on Friday shared the sentiments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) denouncing the coup.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest Ex-Soldier In Bauchi For Supplying Weapons To Boko Haram

“This coup is in total violation of the democratic principles on which the management of political power in the region is based,” the statement said.

“The EU reiterates its support for the action of the organization in the sub-region and for the ongoing efforts to allow an immediate return to constitutional order.”

The European Union called for Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement to be guaranteed unconditionally, adding that any breach of the constitutional order would have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budget support.

“We will remain in close coordination with the ECOWAS Heads of State,” the EU added.

“The EU stands with the people of Nigér and reaffirms its full commitment to strict respect for the rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian law in Nigér.”