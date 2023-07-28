Troops Arrest Ex-Soldier In Bauchi For Supplying Weapons To Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Friday revealed that troops arrested a former soldier suspected to be supplying weapons to Boko Haram members in Bauchi State.

“On 18 July 23, troops arrested one suspected gunrunner at Boi in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State,” the Army said in its ‘Report On Joint Task Force Operational Activities as at 28 July 2023′ made available to Channels Television.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a dismissed soldier from 5 Bde Damasak. Troops recovered 2 pistols, 2 magazines and 8 rounds of 9 mm ammo.

“On the same day, troops in another operation arrested 2 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ logistic suppliers at Kukareta Mkt in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State and recovered 2 mobile phones and the sum Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira (N7,265.00) only among other sundry items.”

