We Must Build Nation Where Talented Youths Can Develop Their Skills – Obi

In the wake of the Falcons’ and the D’Tigresses’ recent commendable performances in international competitions, a renewed call has been made to invest in the nation’s youth and their potential.

Leading this call is the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, who believes in the power of nurturing and developing the inherent skills within Nigerian youths.

In a statement via his official X handle, the former Anambra State Governor drew inspiration from the progress attained by the female national team at the World Cup and the victory of the D’Tigress at the Afrobasket, underscoring the importance of providing adequate platforms and infrastructure to help youths excel in their chosen fields.

While congratulating the teams, Obi noted that the nation is proud of their achievements. He stressed that the New Nigeria which all Nigerians look forward to, will be anchored on youth development.

“We must build a nation where our many talented youths will be free to develop their skills in many areas of endeavour and have opportunities to offer their skills to the global market and the development of our nation,” Obi tweeted.

He further opined that the D’Tigress and the Super Falcons have proven again that Nigerian youths are highly talented and can compete favourably on the global stage with the right training and opportunities.

“We will make it happen because it is POssible,” the LP presidential candidate stressed.

