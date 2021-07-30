Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigeress Suffer Second Straight Defeat

Channels Television  
Updated July 30, 2021
France’s Gabrielle Williams (C) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s Adaora Elonu (bottom) in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

 

The Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigeress, suffered a second straight defeat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday.

The Afrobasket women champions were routed 87-62 by the French side

Gabby Williams, Endene Miyem, Marine Johannes, and Alix Duchet each added 13 points as five players scored in double figures for France.

Nigeria had an impressive showing in the opening round of the tournament despite losing to the U.S by nine points.

France’s Sandrine Gruda goes to the basket past Nigeria’s Victoria Macaulay in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

D’Tigeress was also attempting to break a basketball jinx and become the first African nation to win an Olympic contest in women’s basketball since 2004.

France made an impressive show of dominance in the first quarter by going six points up and further leading by three in the second quarter.

Les Bleues closed the half with a 22-8 scoreline and made it a 44-27 halftime advantage with Williams adding six points and Duchet adding five points.

France’s Gabrielle Williams (R) goes to the basket past Nigeria’s Promise Amukamara (C) in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

France’s Sandrine Gruda goes to the basket past Nigeria’s Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (R) in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Brian SNYDER / POOL / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s Ezinne Kalu (R) dribbles the ball in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

 

More to follow

 



More on Sports

Simone Biles still struggling with ‘petrifying’ mental block

Fraser-Pryce Eases Into Olympics As South Africa Strike Rare Women’s Swim Gold

Ogunbanwon Smashes Nigerian Olympics 100m Freestyle Swim Record

NBA To Name 75 Greatest Players In 75th Anniversary Season

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV