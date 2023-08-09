West Ham Reach Verbal Agreement With Man Utd To Sign Maguire – Reports

West Ham United have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire.

The deal is expected to be in the region of £30m

Maguire moved to Old Trafford in 2019 for a fee believed to be £80 million, a world-record amount for a defender, and within six months was appointed club captain,

However, after a torrid time under the current manager, Erik ten Hag the 30-year-old, who made 8 appearances in the Premier League last season, was stripped of his captain’s armband in July 2023 in favour of the Portuguese, Bruno Fernandes.

The duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been the preferred centre-back pairing, as even left-back Luke Shaw has played in the role ahead of Maguire.

Ten Hag had also revealed last year before the start of the World Cup that the Englishman would not be guaranteed playing time.

“I have to think about it. I have to see Aston Villa, and it’s going to be difficult because we don’t know, it’s a new manager. So I have to have a look and analyse that team and then we have a choice,” Ten Hag told reporters

According to Skysports, the verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on the deal structure are still under discussion but the fee is now agreed.

An opening bid for Maguire worth £20 million was also turned down earlier in the window. Maguire has made 219 appearances for the EFL cup winners, finding the back of the net 11 times.