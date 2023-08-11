Lagos Fire Service Curbs Outbreak At Construction Site 

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says it quelled the spread of a fire at a construction site in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

The Director of the service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement said the fire broke out around 9:48 am at the Craneburg Construction Site-Yard, old Julius Berger Yard.

READ ALSO: Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Neutralizing Two

“The Fire which involved sets of containers used as store has been curtailed from spreading by the Epe ll Fire Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” Adeseye said.

“The materials used for road construction were stacked in the containerized store as dampening down is ongoing to wrap up the operations. There is injury or death recorded from the incident.”

See the full statement below: