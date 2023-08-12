Obasanjo Laments Pervasive Corruption In Nigerian Politics

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change.

The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

Chief Obasanjo highlighted the challenges faced by the nation including insecurity, hopelessness, poverty, and depression, and called on the Church to rise as a force for good, invoking its role as the “salt of the world” to bring about meaningful change.

“We are in the world, yet we are not of the world. The influence of corrupting corruption is enormous. We are the light of the world,” he said Saturday.

“A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. We are to be like Jesus who, when He was in the world, did not belong to the world.”

The former president stressed the importance of the church demanding justice, fairness, and equity across the nation’s social, political, and economic landscape.

He likened the church to salt, noting that just as food without salt is tasteless, a church that fails to fulfill its role loses its significance.

“Living in the world is not a bed of roses. Christ had told us there will be tribulations and hardships so that we can prepare ahead and just as he came out as a conqueror, we also will come out as conquerors.

“The church must be distinct and distinguish itself from the world’s balance,” Obasanjo added.

In an earlier address, the General-Overseer of GOFAMINT, Pastor (Dr) E. O. Abina, recounted his encounter with Obasanjo during his presidential tenure.

He revealed that during a visit to the Aso Rock Chapel in Abuja, he found the former president teaching Sunday school.

This revelation, he shared, highlighted Obasanjo’s enduring commitment to spiritual growth and his dedication to teaching the Word of God.