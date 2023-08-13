Akeredolu Still in Germany, Not Yet Back, Says Aide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is still in Germany where he is receiving medical attention, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said on Saturday.

Olatunde made the assertion in a statement, in response to a video circulating on social media suggesting his principal’s return.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery,” he said.

See the full statement below: