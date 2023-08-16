Customs Seize 4,200 Litres Of Smuggled Petrol, Others In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized 4,200 litres of petrol, 46 bags of foreign rice, 88 bales of second clothes, and other smuggled items.

The Command also handed over 81 tablets of Cannabis sativa, 138 packs of tramadol to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, the state Comptroller of Customs, Ben Oramalugo, said the items were seized during routine operations at various borders along the state.

He noted that though the closure of Kamba border and other borders close to Niger Republic has affected the revenue drive of the Customs.

The official added that the duty paid value of the seized items was estimated at N51.4m.