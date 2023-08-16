Nigeria Negotiating New Contract With Coach Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has opened negotiations with Jose Peseiro over a new contract as national coach.

“His contract ended in July and we’re now talking to him and his lawyers,” NFF president Ibrahim Gusau said on Wednesday.

Peseiro had been on a one-year contract. Gusau said talks were held up because of the delay in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, on which the contract was based.

The competition will be held in January and February. Peseiro has led Nigeria to qualification with a game to spare.

Sources said the NFF want Peseiro to accept a huge cut on his monthly $70,000 salary in a new contract that will run at least until the end of the competition in Ivory Coast.

“We hope to conclude very soon and a decision will be made based on the recommendations of the technical committee,” said Gusau.

The Super Eagles round out their qualifying campaign on September 10 at home in Uyo against Sao Tome and Principe.

Gusau said the contract of Randy Waldrum, coach of the country’s women’s team, has also expired after he led them to the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

He said a decision on Waldrum would also have to be taken soon, as the team will begin their qualification campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics next month.