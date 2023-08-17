BREAKING: 36 Military Officers Killed In Niger State, Says DHQ 

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said 36 officers were killed in Niger State.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known when he gave a breakdown of casualties in the ambush of troops in Niger State and an evacuation helicopter that crashed on August 14, 2023.

The breakdown was given at the biweekly briefing of the Defence Media Operations.

When asked about the cause of the helicopter crash, he restated that an investigation is still underway to determine the cause and urged citizens to be wary of propaganda by terrorists and remain patriotic.

Insurgents had ambushed troops in the Zungeru area of the state and some gallant troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price.

Also, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

More to follow…