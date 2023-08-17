Uzodimma, Okorocha Visit Aso Villa

The two men were in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated August 17, 2023
Twitter
okorocha-uzodimma-villa-
Okorocha (right) and Uzodimma (left) during their visit to the Villa on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. Twitter@OfficialAPCNg

 

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, visited the Presidential Villa together on Thursday.

They were in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The trio was seen heading to the President’s office and walked out in less than five minutes, accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

[READ ALSO] Subsidy Removal: FG Approves 5bn Palliative For Each State, FCT

When approached, Governor Uzodimma declined comments on the purpose of their visit to the Villa.

There have been reported confrontations between the administration of Governor Uzodinma and Okorocha, who was the governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019.

More Stories