Uzodimma, Okorocha Visit Aso Villa

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, visited the Presidential Villa together on Thursday.

They were in the company of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The trio was seen heading to the President’s office and walked out in less than five minutes, accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Rochas Okorocha parley. Ahead of the Imo State Governorship election, APC is a united and strong house. pic.twitter.com/lfz1bZUj1Y Advertisement — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 17, 2023

When approached, Governor Uzodimma declined comments on the purpose of their visit to the Villa.

There have been reported confrontations between the administration of Governor Uzodinma and Okorocha, who was the governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019.