Bonmati, Carmona And Kerr Shortlisted For UEFA Women’s Player Of Year

Two Spanish Women’s World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr were on Friday named on the three-player shortlist for UEFA’s women’s player of the year award.

Bonmati, who plays for European champions Barcelona, captained Spain at the World Cup and was named player of the tournament. Carmona, of Real Madrid, scored the only goal in the final against England.

Kerr, a semi-finalist with host country Australia, was Chelsea’s top scorer as they won the English Super League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

The trio were chosen in a vote by coaches of clubs who played in last season’s Champions League group stages, coaches of the 55 UEFA-affiliated countries and a panel of European journalists.

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps just missed out as the fourth-highest vote getter.

The winner will be announced on August 31 in Monaco at the draw for the men’s Champions League group stage.

Spain and Barcelona striker Alexia Putellas has won the past two years.

The three finalists for the coaching award are Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez and the two World Cup final coaches, Jorge Vilda of Spain, and Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman who led England.

AFP