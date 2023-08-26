APC Inaugurates NWC Members Amid Protests

Amidst protests from some members of the party from Kogi, Abia and Cross River states, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sworn in six new officials to fill vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

There was a failed attempt to swear in the officials on Thursday night following the protest from Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and other stakeholders from Abia and Cross River.

However, the officials were sworn in on Friday night.

The oaths of allegiance and office were administered on the new officials by Barrister Mustapha Abubakar, a Notary Public.

Those sworn in were the Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State); National Vice Chairman, North West, Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State); National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State), National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State), National Woman Leader, Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State); and, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko (Kogi State).

An earlier nominee for the North Central Zonal, Ikani Okolo, was, however, dropped to placate the Kogi State governor, whose nominee for the office of Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ismail Yahaya, was dropped.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who acknowledged that the party has taken serious notice of Bello’s objection and the grievances of those who lost out in Abia and Cross River states, explained that they would be considered for appointments as a way of satisfying all the aggrieved members.