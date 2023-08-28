Lagdo Dam: FG Predicts Intense Flooding In Some States

Following the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam, the Federal Government has said that intense flooding will be experienced in some states in the next seven days.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, gave this prediction on Monday when she hosted the Minister of Water Resources, Minister of Environment, as well as other stakeholders on ways to mitigate the impact of the flooding in Nigeria.

The minister assured Nigerians that shelters will be provided to residents in flood-prone states.

Channels Television had reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was alerted over impending flooding along the River Benue Basin.

According to the alert, the Cameroonian Government has plans to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.