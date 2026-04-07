UNDP’s University Innovation Programme Takes Off With AI UniPod At UNILAG

The national rollout of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) UniPod, a flagship innovation hub designed to advance youth-led technology development and entrepreneurship, commenced on Tuesday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The initiative, a collaboration between the Federal Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and UNILAG, is part of the UNDP’s Africa Timbuktoo Initiative.

It aims to position Nigerian universities at the forefront of a continent-wide effort to harness innovation for economic growth and job creation.

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, said the initiative heralds a new era of university-led innovation.

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“This initiative is not just a forum for discussion, but a platform for enterprise and national development,” he said. “Artificial Intelligence is shaping our future. Its ability to augment human intelligence and expand possibilities makes it imperative that Nigeria actively participates in the AI era.”

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, described the launch as a “transformative milestone” for the university and the country.

“This marks the beginning of a journey that will shape the future of innovation, research, and national development,” she said. “Artificial Intelligence is a powerful force, and through this hub, we are positioning our students and researchers to harness it for societal impact.”

She added that UNILAG has already laid a foundation in AI research, training, and startup incubation, and that the UniPod would unify and accelerate these efforts.

UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, highlighted the broader goals of the programme, noting its focus on economic inclusion and linking academic innovation with market opportunities.

The UniPod is expected to support the creation of startups, generate employment, and empower African youth as drivers of the digital economy.

The event was attended by government representatives, university leaders, industry partners, and students. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was represented by his Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake.

Others ignitaries at launch included the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad.

Also in attendance were the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Ochonu, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack.

Nigeria is among the first countries to implement the UniPod model at scale. Eight universities were selected in the first cohort, each focusing on a sector including Artificial Intelligence, AgriTech, MiningTech, GreenTech, TourismTech, TradeTech, and the Creative Economy.

Participating institutions include UNILAG, Ahmadu Bello University, Benue State University, Lagos State University, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Maiduguri, Nasarawa State University, and the University of Uyo.

The launch also coincided with the inauguration of the National Innovation System Initiative, a platform designed to integrate talent, research, and capital into a cohesive ecosystem capable of generating jobs, strengthening industries, and improving quality of life.

With the first AI UniPod now operational at UNILAG, attention is expected to shift to the rollout of similar hubs across the country.

Stakeholders say collaboration among government, academia, the private sector, and development partners will be key to translating innovation into tangible economic impact.

The ceremony drew university leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, industry partners, and students, reflecting the broad coalition supporting the UniPod initiative.