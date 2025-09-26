UNDP, Channels TV Sign MoU To Drive SDG Advocacy In Africa

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP has signed a memorandum of understanding with Channels Television to enhance the agency’s agenda for sustainable development in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed at the Channels Television headquarters in Lagos, where the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, was received by the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, and an entourage of general managers, legal counsel, and the head of the diplomatic and foreign desk.

The fruit of the partnership will be seen through impactful, cost-effective advocacy, public engagement, digital content on development issues, and success stories to promote peace, unity, and prosperity.

The UNDP resident representative explained she was looking forward to the partnership opening up opportunities for young Nigerians and innovators and the resulting prosperity for Nigeria.

Momoh assured the UNDP that Channels Television will always be at the forefront in shaping world affairs and helping the youth achieve their goals.

“This is going to be an interesting one. We will continue in the fashion and the spirit of the relationship that we’ve always had with the UNDP, and we just want things to be better.

“In a world that is so supposedly tumultuous at this moment, let’s see what we can do to contribute to our own quota to make sure that we can play a role in shaping world affairs and helping the youths, in particular, to know how to get on in life and achieve their goals,” he said.

Attafuah said that Channels Television would play a crucial role in amplifying the voices of things that are happening here in Nigeria and in Africa, in the areas of innovation, technological advancements, and others.

“We’re living in a time of uncertainty, whether it’s wars, whether it’s economic volatility, but at the same time, we’re also living in times of opportunities, technological advancements, demographic dividends, and so on,” the UNDP resident representative said.

“But we also live in a time of contested influence where everybody is trying to influence, and influence comes through ideas, values, and narratives. And I think the role that the media plays and the role that Channels will play in this will be crucial,” she added.