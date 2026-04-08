[UPDATED] Channels TV Wins Television Station Of The Year At Nigeria Broadcasting Awards

It was a night of double honours as Nigeria’s leading broadcaster, Channels Television, on Wednesday clinched the Television Station Of The Year Award at the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

The Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh (OON), was honoured at the event with a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to broadcasting.

Channels TV, which has won the Best Television Station of the Year at the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) for a record 16 times, bagged the latest honour at the second edition of TNBA organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The TV station clinched the top prize in a category that included Arise News and TVC as nominees.

It was also a nominee for the Best Television Station – News (English Language).

Winners – TV Category

TVC emerged as the Best Television Station – News

(English Language), while NTA Hausa won the award for Best Television Station – News (Indigenous Language).

Ovieteme George of Arise News won the Reporter of the Year award, while Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi of TVC News and Dapo Adegboye of News Central won the awards for Newscaster of the Year (Television) and Presenter of the Year (Television), respectively.

Money Line With Nancy of AIT won Best Television Show (English Language), just as Trust TV’s The Last Cotton Factory In Funtua won the Best Television Production In Documentary/Feature – (English Language) award.

The Best Special Documentary/Feature on Culture and Tradition – (English Language) went to NDNTV’s Agbarha Warri Kingdom.

News Central’s National Stadium Surulere won Best Television Station – Original Production In Business /Drama/ Sports (English Language) while the Best Television Station –

Original Production in Business/Drama/ Sports (Indigenous Language) went to WAP TV’s Superstory.

Enugu State Broadcasting Corporation won Best Radio Station – Original Production In Business/Drama/Sports (Indigenous Language).

Winners – Radio Category

In the radio category, Eko FM won the awards for Radio Station of the Year and Best Radio Station – News (English Language), Gbenga Balogun of Eko FM emerged as the Newscaster of the Year, while Reporter of the Year went to Titilayo Adeaga, also of Eko FM.

The station programme, Sports Tackle, also won Best Radio Station – Original Production In Business/Drama/Sports (English Language).

Koffi Bartels of Nigeria Info FM bagged the Presenter of the Year award, as Best Radio Show (Indigenous Language) was won by Calabar Gyels of Wazobia FM.

Best Radio Show (English) was clinched by Top 10 Countdown of Hit FM, while FRCN’s The New Order won the Best Radio Documentary (English) award.

Best Radio Production In Documentary/Feature (Indigenous Language) went to Awari Otun – Adaba FM, while Best Radio Station – News (Indigenous Language) was won by Radio Lagos.

A former Director General of NTA, Shyngle Wigwe; a former MD of the NTA, Yemi Farounbi; and a former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Abubakar Jijiwa, were honoured for their achievements and initiatives in the broadcast industry.

Also included were the first female chairman of the BON and former Director General of Abubakar Rimi Television, Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, and an astute broadcaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede.

The contributions of some of the icons of the industry who are no longer alive were also appreciated.

Also recognised were the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu; the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal; the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; and a former Executive Secretary of BON, Mr. Obadiah Tohomdet, for their support for the media industry.

Industry leaders who received posthumous awards included the founder of the DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Mr. Timawus Mathias, Mr. Okokon Ndem, Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams, and Mr. Patrick Ityohegh.

DAAR Communications Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Desmins Broadcasting (DITV), and Voice of Nigeria received corporate recognition for advancing the course of broadcasting in the country.

The head of the steering committee, Bayo Awosemo, was also honoured for exemplary leadership.

In his remark, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, congratulated the organisers for recognising hardwork, professional and impactful contribution in society.

“I believe the media has a role to play in shaping everything that we do, not just in Nigeria but all over the world,” Lawal stated.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was the chief host, commended BON for conceiving and sustaining the initiative.

“The fact that over 200 entries were received for this edition speaks volumes about the vibrancy, talent, and dedication that exist within the broadcast space,” Idris said.

He said the awardee had distinguished themselves as presenters, reporters, or producers.

Idris also thanked BON for recognising him, saying it was a testament to the efforts of the ministry, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, whom he said remains committed to upholding professionalism in the media.

The outgoing Chairman of BON, Abdulhamid Dembos, said the ceremony was a special event dedicated to celebrating excellence.

He also congratulated the nominees and winners.

The outgoing Executive Secretary of BON, Yemisi Gbamgbose, said the selection committee was thorough in the process of deciding who the awardees were.

He said BON was instituted in Kano in May 2021 to create a platform where real broadcasters will adjudicate the work of practitioners and honour excellence in broadcasting.

“The essence of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards is to celebrate excellence; it’s to promote more innovation, research; it’s to promote diligence, accuracy, and it’s to promote productions that are compelling, that can be compared with any station or any nation of the world,” Gbamgbose added.

The Chairman of the judges, Danladi Bako, decried the dearth of manpower in the industry, despite the influx of technologies.

He said 248 entries of 30-minute programmes were screened by the selection committee, and three nominees were selected, out of which a winner emerged.

“The ones that won were deserved winners. If you did not mean, it’s not that you were not good enough,” he added.