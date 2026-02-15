Channels TV Mourns Bauchi Bureau Cameraman, Kani Ben

The management and staff of Channels Television are mourning the passing of our Bauchi bureau cameraman, Kani Ben, who died this morning at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

Kani’s death comes one week after he sustained injuries in a road accident while on official duty, covering the commissioning of projects by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) —a reflection of a life spent faithfully telling the nation’s stories.

At 44, Kani had devoted nine years to Channels Television, earning the respect of colleagues for his unwavering commitment and professionalism.

Tributes are already pouring in.

The Bauchi State Government, where Kani was based, expressed profound sorrow over his passing.

Governor Bala Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described Kani’s death as painful and heartbreaking, noting that he died in active service while carrying out his professional responsibility of keeping Nigerians informed.

The governor commended his dedication, courage, and strong sense of duty, which he displayed until the very end.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi State has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, standing in solidarity with the family and the entire Channels Television community.

Kani leaves behind his wife and two children.

He will be remembered not only for the frames he captured, but for the integrity and humanity he brought to his work.

We will miss him dearly, and we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family of the deceased, funeral prayers will continue on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 5 p.m.

The Wake-keep is expected to hold on Thursday, at the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), close to COCIN Centre Bauchi, opposite the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

The body will leave Bauchi for Adamawa State on Friday.