Kebbi Orders Reopening Of Primary, Secondary Schools

The Kebbi State Government has directed the reopening of all primary and secondary schools across the state for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session.

The directive takes effect on Monday, January 5, 2026.

This was contained in statements signed by the Public Relations officer of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Isah Ibrahim, and the Deputy Director (Academics), Kebbi State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Bagarawa, respectively.

It called on all school administrators, teachers, parents, students, and education secretaries to take note and ensure strict compliance.

School heads were instructed to make adequate preparations to guarantee a smooth resumption of academic activities.

The statement government also advised parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards returned to school promptly.

In a related circular, zonal education officers, principals, head teachers, and proprietors of private schools were informed that the first week of resumption would be dedicated to conducting first-term examinations, while normal academic activities and classes are scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, 2026.

It also said that all schools must adhere strictly to the resumption timetable and examination schedule as approved by the state government.

Maga School Attack

The government ordered the closure of schools in the state, following the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, by bandits in November, 2025.

The vice principal of the school was killed during the attack which came amid fear over rising insecurity and abductions in the country.

Governor Nasir Idris, had while condemning the attack, asked the military to identify who gave the order for the withdrawal of troops from the school before the incident.

The governor, on November 25, confirmed the release of the schoolgirls, adding that no ransom was paid by either the state or the Federal Government for the release of the girls.

“No ransom was paid. The Kebbi State Government did not pay a kobo, and neither did the Federal Government. The rescue was achieved solely through the efforts of the security agencies,” Idris said.