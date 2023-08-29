Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management Team For NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.
“The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.
“All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.
The Board and Management team members are:
Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West