Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management Team For NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

“The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

“All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.

The Board and Management team members are:

Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West