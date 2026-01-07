Niger Delta Students’ Union Reaffirms Election Outcome, Warns Against Unauthorised Briefings

The leadership of the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government has reaffirmed the outcome of its recently concluded national elective convention, warning against what it described as unauthorised media briefings by some candidates.

At a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, officials of the Union’s Independent Electoral Commission said the poll produced Adighibe Ikechukwu as the duly elected national president, following a process they described as transparent and credible.

The Electoral Chairman, Chimdi Obiaruandu, said the voting was “tallied in the presence of security personnel and student observers” and was “transparent without ambiguity in numbers.”

Obiarandu explained that following the declaration of results, the electoral body held a formal press briefing “to rectify the results,” stressing that the commission had concluded its assignment in line with the Union’s constitution.

He also raised concerns over post-election developments, stating that “losing candidates have staged unauthorized media appearances to mislead the public,” an action he said amounts to “a breach of the Union’s constitution.”

The electoral chairman asked the media and the public to “disregard any press briefings not sanctioned by the electoral body,” describing such actions as “a desperate attempt to undermine the democratic will of the Niger Delta students.”

Reacting to his emergence, the president-elect, Ikechukwu, expressed appreciation to the Niger Delta students.

“I stand before you today in deepest honours and profoundly grateful for the confidence you have imposed on me by electing me as the National President of the Niger Delta Student Union Government,” he said.

He added that he accepts the mandate “not as a personal briefing, but as a collective responsibility.”

The leadership of the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government has confirmed that the inauguration of the authentic winners will proceed as planned, urging the public to rely “wholly on the verified announcements now being circulated.”