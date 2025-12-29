Army Arrests 19 Oil Thieves, Destroys 22 Illegal Bunkering Sites Across Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have arrested 19 suspected oil thieves, destroyed 22 illegal refining hubs, and recovered over 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at more than ₦150 million in a sustained crackdown on oil theft across the Niger Delta region.

The details of the operations were contained in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Division, and made available to journalists on December 29, 2025.

According to the release, the operations were conducted between November 23 and December 28, 2025, with troops working “in close synergy with other security agencies to deny criminal elements freedom of action across the Niger Delta.”

“Troops have continued to dominate the operational landscape, effectively disrupting oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other forms of economic sabotage,” the release stated.

Rivers, Bayelsa Record Major Recoveries

The release disclosed that in Rivers State, troops uncovered 350 sacks containing more than 10,500 litres of stolen crude oil at Ogale Community in Eleme LGA, while two illegal refining sites were destroyed around Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA.

At Orashi Forest in Abua/Odual LGA, troops traced a hose spanning over nine kilometres, leading to four illegal refining sites equipped with large ovens, receivers, and dugout pits stocked with crude oil.

“Several illegal refining sites were destroyed, alongside large ovens, reservoirs, and pumping machines used in the illicit operations,” the release added.

In Bayejsa State, troops deactivated an illegal refining site at Siebu Creek in Ogbienbiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where a large reservoir containing over 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil and a pumping machine were recovered.

Further operations around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA led to the destruction of several illegal refining sites, with over 17,000 litres of stolen products recovered. At Okarki waterside in Ogbia LGA, troops intercepted a concealed Cotonou boat loaded with 2,775 litres of stolen crude oil.

The release further revealed that in Delta State, troops intercepted a truck along the Asaba–Benin Expressway in Agbor, allegedly discharging 45,000 litres of diverted petroleum products. Additional operations in Sapele and Ughelli South LGAs led to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of illegally refined condensates.

In Akwa Ibom State, troops discovered a warehouse stocked with illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) at Ikot Ntuen Village in Abak LGA, where several jerricans filled with stolen products were seized.

Army Vows To Sustain Crackdown

Reacting to the successes, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops and charged them to sustain the momentum against oil thieves.

“The GOC urged troops to maintain the tempo against economic saboteurs who threaten critical national infrastructure,” the release said.

He also appealed to residents of the Niger Delta to support the military by providing credible information.

“The cooperation of law-abiding citizens remains critical to winning the fight against criminal networks in the region,” the statement noted.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting national assets and ensuring continued security across the Niger Delta.