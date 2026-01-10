Army Commander Honours 106-Year-Old World War Veteran Tafida

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, accompanied by officers of the Brigade, has paid a solidarity visit to Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Wesley Tafida, a World War II veteran and father of Major General HT Wesley (Retired).

The visit, aimed at crisscrossing, brought to light sacrifices made by the veteran in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria during World War II (1944–1945), where he served as a courier conveying arms and ammunition.

Aged 106 years, the veteran warmly received the delegation and assured them of a good reward for their sacrifices and dedication to the safety of the country.

RSM Tafida commended the Commander for his steadfast commitment to securing the state.

He further disclosed that he was discharged from 93 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, Ojo Cantonment, after seven years of service as an RSM.

The Commander 6 brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 operation whirl stroke Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, in his remark, applauded the retired RSM, underscoring the Nigerian Army’s commitment to operational excellence, institutional appreciation, and honouring the sacrifices of veterans, while sustaining peace and security in Taraba State.

According to him, the war against insecurity will be won by the military, saying that they are not deterred by the contemporary and emerging threats.

He assured Tafida of the Army’s victory against insecurity as he departed the veteran’s residence in Jalingo.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Richard Pheelangwa, has applauded Uwa for his effective leadership and sustained efforts at ensuring peace and tranquility across the State.

According to him, the commander’s desire to flush out criminals in the state has restored public confidence in security personnel and boosted the quest for vigilance.

Pheelangwa, during a courtesy visit on the 6 Brigade commander, further lauded the discipline, professionalism, and commitment to duty displayed by officers and soldiers of the Brigade.

He described their conduct as exemplary and in line with the highest traditions of the Nigerian Army.

Pheelangwa encouraged the formation to sustain the current operational tempo and civil-military cooperation that have contributed to curbing insecurity and unrest within the state and its environs.

In response, Uwa expressed profound gratitude to the Permanent Secretary for the honour of the visit and reaffirmed the loyalty and dedication of officers and Men of 6 Brigade to the constituted authority.

He assured that the formation would continue to uphold maximum discipline and professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities in Taraba.