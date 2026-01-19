Army Dismisses Reports Of Mutiny Threat, Commits To Troops Welfare

The Nigerian Army has described as “false and misleading” a publication alleging that soldiers threatened mutiny over salaries and allowances.

In a statement on Monday, Army’s Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said that the report was deliberately sensational and capable of undermining public confidence and national security.

According to Anele, the report attributed to an online publication was based solely on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels, and did not reflect the views or conduct of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“At no time has there been any threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army. Mutiny is a grave offence under military law and alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, who remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” she said.

The army spokesperson noted that promotion increments are only one component of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings.

“The report relied solemnly on anonymous, unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels. Such narratives do not represent the views, conduct or disposition of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, who are trained to channel grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

“For avoidance of doubt, it is important to clarify that promotion increments are only one component of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings. Military pay comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances, and other entitlements that vary by deployment, qualification, and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continues to implement structured welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care, and insurance packages for troops and their families. Issues relating to allowances are continuously reviewed within approved government frameworks,” the statement added.