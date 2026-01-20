Mutfwang, COAS Reaffirm Shared Commitment To Peace, Development In Plateau

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace, strengthening security, and accelerating development across the state.

Mutfwang spoke on Tuesday when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on a courtesy visit at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Describing the visit as timely and reassuring, Governor Mutfwang commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for what he termed their “resilience, professionalism and sacrifice” in confronting the complex security situation on the Plateau and across the country.

The governor said, “despite alarming intelligence reports in the build-up to the Christmas and New Year festivities of 2025, Plateau State recorded one of its most peaceful festive seasons in recent times.”

He attributed the relative calm to “the vigilance, discipline, and gallantry of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, who remained on duty while citizens celebrated with their families.”

Reflecting on the significance of the recent Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Mutfwang paid tribute to fallen heroes and assured that the government remains committed to supporting both the families of deceased personnel and those still serving.

“Beyond prayers, we owe them a duty of care and sustained support,” he said.

While acknowledging that some security concerns persist, the Governor stressed the need to combine kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in addressing insecurity.

“There is a need to deepen non-kinetic approaches alongside ongoing kinetic operations,” he said, insisting that “insurgents and terrorists remain enemies of the state who threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and must be confronted decisively.”

The Plateau governor expressed confidence in the loyalty and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and appealed for the sustained presence of troops to consolidate peace on the Plateau.

He described Plateau State as “a welcoming home for all who serve the nation,” promising that the government would continue to work closely with the military to protect lives and property.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Shaibu stated that he was in the state as part of official engagements across the country and commended the Plateau State Government for its unwavering support to the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army headquartered in Jos.

He noted that the cooperation and synergy between the military and the state government have contributed significantly to improved security outcomes.

“The security challenges confronting Plateau State are surmountable,” the COAS assured, adding that “the Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with the state government to safeguard lives and property.”

General Shaibu emphasized that “peace and stability in Plateau State remain a shared responsibility and an achievable goal through sustained partnership.”

The visit formed part of the Chief of Army Staff’s engagements with the Headquarters of the 3 Armoured Division in Jos.