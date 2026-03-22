Gunmen Abduct Eight Church Worshippers In Kwara, Three Rescued

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Church Omugo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting eight members of the congregation.

The suspected bandits stormed the church during Sunday service, shooting sporadically to scare the congregation.

Three of the abducted people later escaped from their abductors, leaving five to be rescued.

Following the incident, the Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, tasked security forces and local vigilantes to ensure that the bandits are apprehended.

“The government commended the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes for the proactive response to the incident and the rescue of three of the eight victims of the abduction,” Olukoju said.

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The government condemned the “cowardly” targeting of religious places under any guise.

In a statement on Sunday, the state government urged the security forces, forest guards, local vigilantes, and community members to continue to work together to end the menace.

“While commending the immediate response of the security forces and other stakeholders, we task them to ensure that the ongoing manhunt leads to the rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of the perpetrators,” it said.

“The government also commended the security forces, forest guards, and vigilantes for the appreciable progress made in their combing of the forests, which has largely curtailed the activities of the criminals in the areas.

“The government again assured the people of its continuous commitment to work with security forces and community stakeholders to protect lives and properties.”

Three Rescued

Meanwhile, ‎the Kwara State Police Command says three of the victims have been rescued following a joint security response team comprising police operatives, personnel of the Nigerian military, and forest guards.

The spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the rescue of the victims followed “the swift and coordinated response of security forces”.

“‎Sadly, five (5) persons remain in the custody of the abductors,” the spokesperson of the command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said.

The abduction is coming months after gunmen seized dozens of worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

A video from the incident showed the service being interrupted by gunfire, and children are heard screaming outside.

An armed man is seen chasing worshippers while others steal people’s belongings in the Christ Apostolic Church.

But the victims were later rescued.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued,” President Bola Tinubu posted on his X account.