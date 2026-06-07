Security Operatives Foil Terror Attack In Kogi, Says State Govt

The Kogi State Government has confirmed that security operatives foiled a terrorist attack in Ikoyi, Ijumu Local Government Area, preventing what could have resulted in a major security crisis in the state.

According to a statement by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, when a group of Tiv residents violated the state government’s security protocol restricting public social gatherings beyond 4:00 p.m.

Fanwo said armed bandits took advantage of the gathering and launched an attack with the apparent intention of abducting participants and creating panic within the community.

“However, in a swift and coordinated response that demonstrated the effectiveness of Kogi State’s security architecture, personnel of the Nigerian Military, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, operatives of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, and local hunters mobilised to the scene within five minutes of the attack.

“Their rapid intervention denied the bandits the opportunity to execute their mission, leading to a fierce gun battle that forced the criminals to abandon their plans and flee. The bravery, professionalism, and synergy among the security agencies successfully thwarted the attack and prevented the abduction of any resident.

“Regrettably, one member of the Tiv community lost his life in the crossfire, while another sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

“Available intelligence indicates that several of the attackers suffered gunshot wounds during the encounter before fleeing into nearby forests. Security agencies have since launched a manhunt and are currently tracking the fleeing criminals,” the statement said.

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The Kogi State Government urged members of the public to support ongoing security operations by promptly reporting any individual found with suspicious gunshot wounds or seeking treatment for firearm-related injuries to the nearest police station or security formation.

The government said the incident once again underscored the effectiveness of Kogi State’s community-based security architecture and the seamless collaboration among security agencies operating in the state.

“The extraordinary response time of less than five minutes by the Nigerian Military, the Police, the Kogi State Vigilante Service, and local hunters proved decisive in frustrating the attackers and preventing what could have been a major security disaster.

“The Kogi State Vigilante Service, following its integration into the mainstream civil service and the provision of pensionable appointments by the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, has significantly strengthened intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities across the state.

“Likewise, the Hunters Group continues to play a critical role in grassroots security operations, complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies and enhancing the state’s first line of defence against criminal elements.”

The state government also commended the courage, sacrifice, and professionalism of all security personnel involved in defending the community and preventing what could have been a tragic and large-scale security breach.

“Their prompt response and commitment to duty once again demonstrate the readiness of Kogi State’s security apparatus to confront criminal threats wherever they arise.

“We wish to reiterate the importance of strict compliance with all security directives issued by the Government, particularly restrictions on unauthorised gatherings and activities in vulnerable locations and at vulnerable hours. Security agencies have been directed to ensure full enforcement of these measures in the interest of public safety.”

The Kogi State Government added that it remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property and will continue to provide every necessary support to security agencies to sustain the peace, security, and stability currently enjoyed across the state.

It urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and continue providing credible information that will assist in keeping communities safe.