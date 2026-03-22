Tinubu Hosts Shettima, 23 Govs, Vows To Intensify Efforts Against Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has promised to intensify efforts against insecurity across various parts of the country.

Tinubu said this on Sunday when he hosted Vice President Kashim Shettima and 23 governors at his Lagos home for Eid el-Fitr.

“Your presence here today and the number show your sincerity, commitment and value for friendship and togetherness.

“The next phase of our struggle is staring us in the face, and that is the challenge of insecurity in the country,” the president said, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“I am making all the efforts to ensure that we collectively share the joy of our victory over tyranny. Insecurity is an enemy of development, progress, and prosperity. I am glad you are all mindful of the challenge.

“For me, I have committed to strengthening further the contacts and networks that are necessary. One of the major discussions in the United Kingdom was on equipment and support.

“I can report to you that yesterday, again, I had a lengthy discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron. They are collaborating with us for equipment and support. I am also making frantic efforts to contact other nations,’’ he stated.

Tinubu asked the governors to show more care for the vulnerable, especially in the wake of the Middle East crisis, which has led to a rise in inflation.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on welfare, security, and national unity during the Sallah gathering in Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/gb4jwfCmEn — Office of the SA on Social Media to PBAT (@Dolusegun16) March 22, 2026

His comment came on the heels of the spiking cost of petrol across the country, with the product selling for at least N1,300 per litre in most parts of Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting, Tinubu asked the governors to show more care for the vulnerable, especially in the wake of the Middle East crisis, which has led to a rise in inflation.

“We should care more for the vulnerable. I know this Middle East crisis will spike inflation and affect our purchasing power. The labour union and others will be gearing up to ask us to support more due to the effect of the Middle East war and crisis,” Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, said.

Tinubu asked the governors to show more care for the vulnerable, especially in the wake of the Middle East crisis, which has led to a rise in inflation.

He urged the governors to remain steadfast and resilient in translating their ideas and visions into policies and programmes that directly impact citizens’ livelihoods and to support the government in tackling the “tyranny” of criminals.

President Tinubu advised the governors to provide further incentives to cushion the inflationary impact of the war in the Middle East on energy and transportation prices.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, thanked Tinubu for his intervention in the states.

“On behalf of my colleagues, the governors, we bring your excellency season’s greetings from the people of our various states. We thank the Almighty God for His mercies that saw us through the month of Ramadan.

“We pray that the Almighty God will see us through the period of Lent and grant us sustainable peace,” AbdulRazaq said.

The NGF chair said governors are working to ensure insecurity ends in Nigeria and that discussions are ongoing about state policing.

“Together, we must see that the issue of insecurity comes to an end. Regarding state police, discussions are ongoing with various security agencies led by the National Security Adviser, and the NGF has made its contributions. The NGF will take the document to the National Assembly to see how we can have a legislative framework for the state police,’’ the governor noted.

Hope Uzodinma, Imo State; Alex Otti, Abia State; Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom State; Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Hyacinth Alia, Benue State; Bassey Otu, Cross River State; Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State; Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi State; Monday Okpebholo, Edo State; Peter Mbah, Enugu State; Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State; and Umar Namadi, Jigawa State, were some of the governors who were present in Lagos.

Others: Abba Yusuf, Kano State; Dikko Radda, Katsina State; Usman Ododo, Kogi State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State; Caleb Mufwang, Plateau State; Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State; Agbu Keffas, Taraba State; Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State; and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State.

The deputy governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, was also at the meeting.