Northern Govs Back Tinubu, Seek Stronger Security Reforms

Governors of the 19 northern states, under the aegis of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), on Monday reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling insecurity and driving development across the region.

The meeting, held at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, was chaired by Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who signed the communiqué issued at the end of deliberations.

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The governors pledged continued collaboration with the Federal Government and security agencies to address evolving threats, stressing the need for collective national support in restoring peace.

“The Forum acknowledges and commends the unified efforts of member states in addressing the numerous security and developmental challenges facing the region, noting that these efforts are already producing positive outcomes.

“Furthermore, the Forum reaffirms its resolute commitment to maintaining and enhancing these collaborative actions in order to build upon the progress achieved,” the statement read, while also urging Nigerians to back the armed forces and other security agencies.

The governors also emphasised institutional reforms within their structure, including plans to enhance coordination and policy implementation capacity.

They announced support for the digitisation of its secretariat to improve efficiency and continuity.

On economic matters, the northern governors agreed to engage consultants to explore ways of improving internally generated revenue across the region, particularly by identifying and harnessing untapped taxable sources.

In addition, the forum resolved to sustain engagement with the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer to facilitate the establishment of the New Nigeria Energy Company (NNEC) under the Sun Africa Project.

The meeting was adjourned to a later date.

Deadly Attacks

Insecurity remains a major concern across northern Nigeria, with banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency continuing to challenge both state and federal authorities.

The latest violence was recorded on Sunday in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where a deadly attack by armed bandits disrupted a wedding celebration in Kahir village, leaving at least 13 people dead and several others abducted, while scores of others were injured.

In Plateau State, a deadly shooting incident in Anguwan Rukuba, in Jos North Local Government Area, on Sunday, reportedly left scores dead.

The incident also sparked a protest by angry residents.

Following the attack, the Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in the Jos North Local Government Area following a deadly attack on Angwan Rukuba that claimed several lives and left others injured.

The curfew, which takes effect from midnight of March 29 to April 1, 2026, was announced in a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap.

Governors in the region have repeatedly called for stronger collaboration with security agencies and increased federal intervention.

President Tinubu’s administration has said it prioritises security sector reforms and economic revitalisation, including initiatives aimed at boosting energy capacity and improving revenue generation at both federal and state levels.