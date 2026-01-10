Fire Razes Section Of LG Secretariat In Taraba

A fire outbreak that razed a section of the Wukari Local Government Secretariat in Taraba State has destroyed property worth billions of naira.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Bala Useni, said the fire started shortly after he left the office for an official engagement.

According to him, he was alerted to the incident by a security operative of the Taraba State security Marshal.

Useni explained that initial efforts to put out the fire were unsuccessful, as the Federal University Wukari Fire Service was unable to operate due to a lack of water.

The inferno was eventually brought under control through the combined efforts of council staff and other concerned individuals.

He disclosed that most of the administrative buildings were damaged in the fire, with only a section of the chairman’s office spared.

The chairman said the cause of the fire remains unknown, adding that investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He noted that the destruction has disrupted administrative activities and adversely affected service delivery within the local government area.

Useni further revealed that a committee would be constituted to assess the extent of the damage and establish the cause of the fire outbreak.

No casualties were recorded in the incident.