PLASIEC Adjusts Pre-Election Timetable, Retains September LG Poll Date

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has amended the timetable for the 2026 Local Government elections, shifting key pre-election activities while maintaining September 9, 2026, as the official poll date.

The revised timetable was announced by the Commission’s Chairman, Hon. Plangji Cishak, who said the adjustments were made after careful consideration of legal, administrative, and operational concerns.

“The Commission has reviewed the timetable to strengthen the electoral process and ensure that every stage meets the standards of transparency, legality, and credibility,” Cishak said.

One of the major amendments is the rescheduling of party primaries from January to March 7–12, 2026.

Cishak explained that the change would allow parties and aspirants more time for internal consultations and reconciliation.

“The new dates will give political actors the necessary space to organise and field candidates without unnecessary pressure,” he added.

Other activities, including nomination of candidates, screening, and publication of final lists, have also been shifted.

Screening is now scheduled for late March, a move observers believe could help address eligibility concerns early and reduce disputes ahead of the elections.

Official campaigns are expected to commence on April 11, 2026, and end two days before the polls in line with established electoral regulations.

Despite the adjustments, the Commission retained major milestones such as publication of the voters’ register, submission of polling agents, and the election date itself.

“By keeping key dates intact, we are providing certainty to political parties, security agencies, and civil society partners. This is crucial for planning and coordination,” Cishak stated.

Local government elections in Plateau State are often viewed as highly competitive and serve as a measure of political strength ahead of future state and national contests.

PLASIEC reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections in accordance with the PLASIEC Law and electoral guidelines.

“We urge all political parties, aspirants, and the electorate to comply with the revised timetable as we work towards a successful September poll,” Cishak said.