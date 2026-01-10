Osun, Ekiti Guber, FCT Polls Testing Ground For 2027 Elections — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the off-cycle governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026, would serve as an important testing ground for the 2027 elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan made this known at the opening of a two-day Induction and Strategic Retreat organised held in Lagos.

He stressed that while the 2027 general election remained its ultimate goal, it must first successfully navigate several key electoral milestones.

According to him, the induction and retreat session was designed to induct newly appointed Commission Members and Resident Electoral Commissioners into INEC’s institutional framework, administrative structure, communication processes, and ethical standards.

Amupitan stated, “These elections will serve as important testing grounds for refining voter registry management, election logistics, and the deployment of technology such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).”

He reaffirmed its commitment to delivering elections that are free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive, as it intensifies institutional preparations towards the 2027 general election.

The INEC Chair stressed that the Commission is deliberately strengthening its leadership capacity, operational systems, and institutional coherence in response to rising public expectations of the electoral process.

He emphasised that early planning, strategic coordination, and strict adherence to the rule of law would be crucial to the credibility of the 2027 general election.

He outlined five non-negotiable pillars guiding the Commission’s mandate, which are: elections free from interference; fairness to all political parties and candidates; credibility in the eyes of Nigerians and the international community; transparency across all stages of the electoral process; and inclusivity to ensure that no eligible Nigerian is disenfranchised.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, described the retreat as a significant milestone in the Commission’s continuous institutional evolution.

He emphasised that early planning, coordination, and institutional cohesion are indispensable as the Commission advances towards the 2027 general election.

Salami said the engagement provides a platform for reflection, strategic alignment, and institutional consolidation at a time when public expectations of the electoral process are higher than ever.