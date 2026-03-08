Obi Officially Registers With ADC, Says 2027 Poll Will Be Nigerians Against Bad Leadership

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has emphasised the importance of the 2027 general elections, saying they will pit Nigerians against bad leadership.

Obi made the remarks in Anambra State, where he officially registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday.

The former governor of Anambra State, who has vowed to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, also called on Nigerians to participate in the ongoing online registration of the ADC.

“With the agreement of all national leaders, some of whom are here where we are flagging off today, I am urging everybody that you go and ensure that you register, obtain your card. And go online; we want to register as many Nigerians as possible.

“The election in 2027 will be Nigerians against bad leadership. I assure you, the election of 2027 will be Nigerians fighting for justice,” Obi said.

READ ALSO: I Will Contest 2027 Presidential Election, Peter Obi Assures Supporters

He stressed that the South-East geopolitical zone deserves the presidency, saying no zone can claim to be more Nigerian than the South-East.

“Some people will say, ‘South-East wants this or that’. South-East is part of Nigeria; South-East wants to serve. No other zone will claim to be more Nigerian than the South-East because everywhere you go in Nigeria, you see someone from the South-East who has built a house and is living there.

“They didn’t go there for transactions alone; they live there and do their businesses there. And we in the South-East are saying we want a new Nigeria — a Nigeria where a child of nobody can succeed without knowing anybody,” he said.

The presidential hopeful also emphasised the need to lift Nigerians out of poverty, noting that doing so would help reduce insecurity in the country.

“A Nigeria where we must lift Nigerians out of poverty because insecurity today can be reduced if we pull people out of poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality.”

Obi charged party faithful to embark on massive recruitment of Nigerians into the ADC, saying, “So, our exercise today is very simple, go and become fishers of men.”

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, and former lawmaker and presidential aide, Ben Obi, also completed their registration with the ADC on Saturday.

The party leaders had earlier gathered in Awka to launch the registration exercise, urging members to return to their respective wards to enrol and mobilise new members into the party.

Obi registered at Agulu Ward 2 in Anaocha Local Government Area, while Umeh was registered by his ward chairman at Aguluzigbo Ward 1 in the same local government area. Ben Obi, on the other hand, registered in Agulu Awka, Awka South Local Government Area, all in Anambra State.