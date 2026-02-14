Reps To Hold Emergency Sitting On Tuesday Over 2027 Election Timetable

The House of Representatives has announced that it will reconvene for an emergency sitting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to consider matters arising from the recent release of the 2027 General Election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the House spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi.

He explained that members were notified through an internal memorandum issued by the Office of the Speaker late Friday, highlighting the constitutional and national importance of the development and the need for timely legislative attention.

The statement emphasized that the emergency sitting demonstrates the House’s resolve to respond promptly to issues with far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s democratic process.

Deliberations are expected to focus on legislative matters related to INEC’s announcement, in line with the constitutional duties of the National Assembly.

“All legislative business relating to the matter is expected to be addressed expeditiously,” the statement said. “Honourable Members have been strongly advised to prioritise attendance, given the importance of the issues under consideration.”

The House reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions through responsive and responsible lawmaking, ensuring that all actions are in the best interest of Nigerians.

INEC had on Friday announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on February 20, 2027, while the governorship and state assembly polls will be held on March 6, 2027.

The commission also fixed party primaries between May 22 and June 20, 2026, for the nomination of candidates.

However, concerns have arisen from some Nigerians, especially Muslims, over the date of the general election, as they noted it falls within the holy month of Ramadan. They emphasised that the physical demands of fasting may impact voter turnout, logistical, observers and electoral officers’ efficiency.

Notable among the voices is former vice president and a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who urged the commission to reconsider the February 20, 2027 date, citing concerns over its overlap with the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Commission has addressed the concerns over the timetable, particularly regarding the dates fixed for the conduct of the elections.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, INEC said the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

Haruna stated that the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, in effect since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held.

However, he stressed that, in view of the developments, “the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.

“INEC reiterates its unwavering commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election. The public will be duly informed of any further developments.”